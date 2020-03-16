Chick-fil-a closes dining room seating

Chick-fil-A announced that it will temporarily close dining room seating over coronavirus, the company said it's hoping the move will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting person-to-person contact.

The company said the move is only temporary, some locations may only offer service through the drive-thrus while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.

On Friday, the company announced it would close its playgrounds and serve meals in carry-out packaging; though guests at that time could have still eaten at the restaurant.

The drive-thru also stopped offering a printed menu. The company said then that beverage refill service may also change though it's unclear what form that change could take.

