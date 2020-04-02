Backyard chicken shortage? COVID-19 prompting new hobbies for some

The COVID-19 pandemic has left grocery stores barren, as many rush to buy supplies with fears over an unstable food supply. But while you might expect to see a shortage of toilet paper and food stuffs like eggs, it might surprise you to know that the pandemic has been linked to a spike in people purchasing backyard chickens.

The Washington Post reported, "hatcheries nationwide are reporting spikes in orders as they scramble to keep pace with the newfound demand. Cackle Hatchery, based in Missouri, which hatches about 250,000 baby birds per week, has already seen a 100 percent increase in sales this year."

Emma Parker, with the Rural King Farm Department, said they've seen an increase in new customers.

"We've tried to up our orders because we've kinda been like, oh wow, we've been selling out extremely fast," she said. "We really been trying to get a grip on that, but our hatcheries are like 'this is what we've got' so it's not just here, it's everywhere."

Parker said it takes eight months or so for the birds to start laying eggs "so it's not a very fast process. It's a lot of feed, a lot of attention. You have to have the right facilities to keep them in because there are a lot of critters here in Tennessee. "

Parker said, if you're looking to get some chickens to supplement your egg supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be a while before you see results.

"Some chickens lay earlier, some chickens take up to a year to lay. So it's gonna be a while. It's not gonna be two weeks and their popping out eggs. It's a building process," she said.

