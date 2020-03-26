Chick-fil-a cheers up customers with encouraging notes

A Chick-fil-a restaurant in Royal Palm Beach is serving more than just fast food.

The restaurant is inspiring customers with words of encouragement during a very difficult time.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Tania Rogers visited the restaurant at 206 S. State Road 7 on Thursday to get breakfast for her children, and instead received a very special surprise.

Workers wrote the message, "Don't give up!" on Tania's bag of food.

Restaurant managers said the Royal Palm Beach location is open for drive-through and mobile curbside delivery and employees are writing notes of encouragement on the food bags to brighten the spirits of customers.

"Elevating morale and securing some sort of 'normal' is something additional we are providing," a Chick-fil-a representative told WPTV.

Bought Chick Fil A breakfast in Royal Palm Beach for my kids and just noticed this encouraging message. @WPTV @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/M5lbOP8nG3 — Tania Rogers (@TaniaRogerswptv) March 26, 2020

