Police say a 7-year-old boy in Memphis was seriously wounded when a man shot multiple times into a house with more than a dozen people inside and fled in a car.

WVLT's sister station WMC reported police were called to a home near 10 p.m.

A witness said an unknown person fired the shots into the home.

Officials said the child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.