Child dies from 'heatstroke-like conditions,' mother arrested

A Florida mother has been arrested in connection to the death of a one-year-old child, WCTV reported.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Brittany Delgado after her one-year-old died from 'heatstroke-like conditions' on Tuesday. Investigators said Delgado called deputies to a residence on Tuesday around 1:15 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found two children, a one-year-old and three-year-old, unconscious, not breathing and both were reportedly warm to the touch.

Investigators said the children were transported to an area hospital and both had temperatures of 106.5 degrees. The one-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital .

The sheriff's office interviewed Delgado and her boyfriend, according to WCTV. During the course of the investigation, deputies said a space heater was discovered in the room where the children were found. Investigators said the heater was unplugged, but on the 'high' setting.

About 45 minutes after the children were found, WCTV reported investigators said the temperature in the room, with the door open, was in the high 80's.

Deputies arrested Delgado on aggravated manslaughter of a child. Delgado's boyfriend was turned over to ICE.

