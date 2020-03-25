VIDEO: Child gets caught in the middle of West Town Mall brawl

One person has been arrested after a viral video on social media shows a small child getting stuck in the middle of a brawl inside Footlocker at West Town Mall.

According to court documents, Dios Esmar Tate was charged with assault in the fight that occurred on March 12.

According to police Tate joined the fight with three women, hitting the victim multiple times for "no apparent reason."

Records show one of the women was pregnant and was taken to the hospital for treatment following the fight.

Warning: The video below contains strong language and violence

