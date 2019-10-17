Child hands Tenn. police bloody knife after parents' argument leads to stabbing

Police in Nashville said an argument between two parents led to a stabbing.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, police responded to a home on 24th Avenue North and found a man bleeding from a stab wound in his shoulder. Investigators said his partner, identified as 24-year-old Davianna Hyde, stabbed him before leaving the home.

Investigators said there were four children at the home when police arrived. The oldest child, a five-year-old, handed police a bloody knife found in a baby's crib.

WTVF reported Hyde was later found and arrested.

