Child hit and killed by car in North Carolina, preteens charged

Two juveniles were charged after a child was hit and killed by a car in a North Carolina city on December 5.

According to WBTV, a child was hit by a car on Thursday evening on Rama Road near the intersection of Cabotwood Lane around 6:25 p.m.

An 11-year-old child had been hit in the incident, investigators said, and was transported to an area hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

According to WBTV, investigators said an 11-year-old male and 12-year-old female were involved in an altercation with the victim on the street where the incident occurred. Investigators said the altercation led the incident.

WBTV reported the juveniles had been charged in connection to the incident, but police have not said what the charges were.

