Two children are hurt after a hit and run in Sevierville, according to Sevierville Police.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at 701 West Main Street on Thursday.

One child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The condition of the second child is unknown.

Witnesses told police a pickup truck struck the two children who were crossing the street, then fled the scene.

Investigators are interviewing a possible suspect.

