2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Jacksboro police said a child is dead after being hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials said police were called to the Walmart at 2824 Appalachian Highway around 1:55 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Chief Jeremy Goins said he was the first to arrive on the scene and learned the victim was a 2-year-old boy.

The child was immediately transported to Tennova LaFollette Medical Center.

Officials said hospital staff attempted to stabilize the child for a flight on LifeStar but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We hope everyone keeps both parties involved in this tragic event in prayer and privacy so they can grieve, please think of the first responders also," Goins said.

Officials said investigators are reviewing video at the scene and the investigation remains open.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

