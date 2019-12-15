Child killed after hit by trailer during Mt. Juliet Christmas parade

Officials said a child was killed after being hit by a trailer at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident around 12:20 p.m. in the back parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School, as the parade finished, WTVF reported.

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol report the truck pulling the trailer was moving slowly, as the passengers prepared to unload. The victim was riding on the trailer before he fell off. The child was then hit by the tires. A witness told police the boy's father was driving the truck.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

