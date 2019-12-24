10-year-old struck by car on Strawberry Plains Pike

A 10-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital around 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to The Knox County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on the 9200 block of Strawberry Plains Pike near Lyons Creek Baptist Church.

Officials said the child was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries. His condition was unknown as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked the community to pray for the child and his family.

A KCSO Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

