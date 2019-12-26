Child whose parents were killed in Ala. tornado gets free tuition

An 8-year-old child whose parents were killed in a mid-December tornado in Alabama received free college tuition from Wallace State Community College, WAFF reported.

WAFF reported that Landen Godsey was injured during the storms and is still in critical condition at Children's Hospital, but he is recovering.

Godsey was offered two years of free tuition to the school. According to State Senator Garlan Gudger, the University of Alabama Foundation is putting money towards Godsey's education.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WAFF. All rights reserved.