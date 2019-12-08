Children alert mom after seeing burglar in Kentucky home

Three children's quick thinking helped police catch a man who attempted to break into a Kentucky family's home, KFVS reported.

Police said Randy Bradley, 28, tried to break into the home by slamming his head through a back glass door. Bradley also ripped the vinyl siding off the home and destroyed a screen door, according to reports.

Deputies said they received a phone call from a woman who said her children ran into her room and told her a stranger had come into the house.

The woman was reportedly able to get Bradley out of the house. Investigators said Bradley ran off towards a neighbor's house.

Deputies said when they found Bradley his face was bleeding and he had glass shards sticking out of his head.

Bradley was treated at a local hospital before he was taken to the McCracken County Jail. Officials said he faces charges of public intoxication, criminal mischief and burglary.

