East Tennessee Children's hospital said they are 'critically low' on the disinfectant wipes they use around the hospital.

The 'Sani-cloth' wipes used in the hospital can also be found in many gyms. daycare centers and businesses. ETCH asks that if you have extra, to please donate them to the hospital.

If you would like to donate wipes to the hospital, you can message ETCH on their Facebook page .

