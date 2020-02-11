Child's body found after house fire in Madisonville, TBI investigating

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a fatal fire in Madisonville is currently under investigation.

Madisonville police and TBI agents responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive.

TBI investigators said the body of a child was found in the home. The victim's body will be transported to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

