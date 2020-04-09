Child's death launches KPD investigation

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the death of a male toddler.

KPD said investigators were called to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital on April 2 around 2:52 p.m. for reports of a child who had been found unresponsive.

Officers said the victim, a one and half-year-old male, was pronounced dead the next day.

KPD said the body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and the circumstances of the child's death are under investigation by KPD and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

