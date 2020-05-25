Child's skeletal remains found, two arrested in Roane County

Two Roane County adults are accused of multiple crimes after a three-day investigation lead officers to a child's skeletal remains, according to the district attorney's office.

In a media release Monday evening, Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray,60 are suspected to have a connection in the findings.

Both are each facing eight charges: two counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse; three counts of Aggravated Child Neglect and a single charge Abuse of a Corpse.

"Obviously, the nature of the charges and the involvement of DCS suggest that minors (between the ages of 11 and 15) are involved. Because of this, and the ethical rules prohibiting the release of certain factual information to the media and the public, there will be no further comment at this time," prosecutors said in the release.

They will be arraigned before Roane County General Sessions Judge Terry Stevens on May 26th at 1:00 p.m. at the Roane County Courthouse via video due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Bond will be set at that time.

The suspects are expected to face more charges.

This is a developing story.

