CEO of gun show criticizes Knoxville's decision to ban future shows

In September, the Knoxville city council voted in favor of a resolution that would no longer allow gun shows to be conducted within city facilities.

On December 27, the CEO of R.K. Shows, which has hosted shows at Knoxville's Chilhowee Park for years, sent a release to local media criticizing that decision.

The city was obligated to host the already-scheduled shows with the last gun show of the year taking place December 28 and December 29.

CEO Rex Kehrli wrote, "it has come to our attention that the Knoxville city council has been calling for an end to gun and knife shows in the limits of Knox county in public facilities citing that gun violence rates are high, and look at the gun show as the cause." Kehrli added that the council's proposal had "no logical basis in reality."

Kehrli expressed his frustration to current vice mayor Gwen McKenzie by stating, "The statistics show what McKenzie is proposing will absolutely do nothing to attain her goal of lowering crime in her area, and it is egregiously ignorant to think by stopping gun shows from being held that all these problems will vanish. McKenzie has also failed to reach out to anyone with R.K. Shows, contradicting the message of reaching out to come up with a solution during any step of this process effectively leaving us in the dark until we were informed about this one day by a call from the media."

The letter ended with Kehrli criticizing other city officials regarding their views of banning the gun show.

McKenzie said the point of banning gun shows is to ultimately show the community that the council is standing with them and that their voices are heard.

Whether the resolution will be enforced in the future is up to mayor-elect Indya Kincannon. When the resolution passed in September 2019, current Mayor Madeline Rogero said it would be up to the next mayor to continue its implementation.

The park is classified as a gun-free zone.

