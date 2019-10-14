Chilly Monday morning, to a warmer than normal afternoon

This morning is chilly! We have temperatures in the mid-30s on the Northern Plateau, to upper 30s for Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of our area.

We're going from slightly below normal to slightly above normal on this Monday, so it's a good "Fall Layer Day".

This afternoon is sunny, with a light breeze, and temperatures are warming up to around 77 degrees in the Valley. We'll have low 70s for highs outlining the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tonight will be mostly clear to start, but we'll see more clouds by the morning. Increasing thin high clouds, with some, lowers clouds rolling in during the morning hours. The low will be around 45 degrees again.

Tuesday's increasing clouds still come with a high in the mid to upper 70s. We'll have a mostly cloudy afternoon, with a spotty pop-up shower.

Scattered showers move in Tuesday evening and increase in coverage overnight to Wednesday morning, 60% coverage of our area. Then showers will taper back off and leave us with a chill. Temperatures will slide to the mid to upper 50s late Wednesday morning, and then we'll have an afternoon high in the mid-60s.

Thursday morning will be very chilly, with lows in the low 40s, with some patchy frost in sheltered spots and higher elevations. Then we'll only top out around 63 degrees!

We'll end the week back in the upper 60s and then climb into the 70s this weekend before the next front and showers approach.

We'll keep you updated on the latest on WVLT News!

