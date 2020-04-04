China donating 1,000 ventilators to New York

The Chinese government will be donating 1,000 ventilators that are expected to arrive at JFK Airport Saturday, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"This is a big deal and it's going to make a significant difference for us. Also, the state of Oregon contacted us and is going to send 140 ventilators," Cuomo added. "Which is I can tell you just astonishing and unexpected. And I want to thank Gov. Brown, I want to thank all of the people in the state of Oregon for their thoughtfulness."

