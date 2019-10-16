Chipotle will cover employees tuition for tech and business degrees

Chipotle announced on Tuesday that it will pay for its employees to get business or technology degrees at certain colleges.

The new program will start on Nov. 15. Employees who have been with Chipotle for at least 120 days and work a minimum of 15 hours per week can choose from 75 different programs at five school.

The schools include the University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Wilmington University and Southern New Hampshire University.

Employees must remain at the company while they pursue their degree, in order to be eligible and are asked to stay for at least six months after they earn their degrees.

Chipotle currently offers up to $5,250 a year in tuition reimbursement and other education assistance programs.

"The debt-free program is a way for Chipotle to show current employees that they are committed to helping with their personal and professional development," Chipotle Chief People Officer, Marissa Andrada said.

The company also said the new benefit is a way to attract new employees who are concerned about college debt.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

