Chlorine spill kills more than 2,000 fish, Tennessee blames Johnson City

The State of Tennessee pointed to an Upper-East Tennessee city to take responsibility of a chlorine spill that killed more than 2,000 fish in the Watauga River.

According to WCYB, Tennessee issued a notice of violation to the city's water and sewer services. The notice said the investigation into the spill, which occurred last month, revealed that a city storm drain was the cause.

WCYB reported that the state requires the city to correct the deficiencies. The city could face civil penalties if they don't.

