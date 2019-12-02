Sounds of the Season spreading holiday spirit at McGhee Tyson Airport

McGhee Tyson Airport is spreading a little holiday spirit with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority along with 30 local groups performing seasonal music to those traveling.

Sounds of the Season is a volunteer program comprised of local school children, senior choirs and choral groups will be singing holiday music by performing from December 2nd through December 13, 2019.

The performances will be held on the second floor of the airport terminal in front of the fountain.

The following list is a schedule of those local groups performing:

Monday, December 2nd

11:30am – Christian Academy of Knoxville

Tuesday, December 3rd

9:00am – Eagleton Elementary School

12:00pm – Hallelujah Chorus

Wednesday, December 4th

10:00am – Alcoa Intermediate School

10:30am – Linden Elementary School

11:00am – Alcoa 6th Grade

3:00pm – JT O’Conner Singing Seniors

Thursday, December 5th

9:30am –Powell Middle School

1:30pm – Herriman High School

Friday, December 6th

10:00am – Gibbs Middle School

10:30am – Whittle Springs Middle School

11:00am – Heritage 7th Grade

Monday, December 9th

10:00am – Philadelphia Elementary School

Tuesday, December 10th

8:30am – Carpenters Elementary School

9:30am – Fairview Elementary School

10:00am – Rockwood High School

Wednesday, December 11th

9:00am – Middlesettlements Elementary School

10:00am – Alcoa Elementary School

10:30am – King’s Academy Middle School

11:00am – Montvale Elementary School

11:30am – Luttrell Elementary School

Thursday, December 12th

10:00am –Bearden Elementary School

10:30am – Highland Park Elementary School

11:00am – Bearden Middle School

2:30pm – Steekee Elementary School

Friday, December 13th

9:00am – Heritage 8th Grade

9:30am – Eagleton Middle School

10:00am – John Sevier Elementary School

10:30am – Heritage High School

11:00am – Eaton Elementary School

11:30am – Karns High School

12:00pm – Northwest Middle School

1:30pm – William Blount High School

3:30pm – Foothills Elementary School

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.