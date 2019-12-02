Sounds of the Season spreading holiday spirit at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) — McGhee Tyson Airport is spreading a little holiday spirit with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority along with 30 local groups performing seasonal music to those traveling.
Sounds of the Season is a volunteer program comprised of local school children, senior choirs and choral groups will be singing holiday music by performing from December 2nd through December 13, 2019.
The performances will be held on the second floor of the airport terminal in front of the fountain.
The following list is a schedule of those local groups performing:
Monday, December 2nd
11:30am – Christian Academy of Knoxville
Tuesday, December 3rd
9:00am – Eagleton Elementary School
12:00pm – Hallelujah Chorus
Wednesday, December 4th
10:00am – Alcoa Intermediate School
10:30am – Linden Elementary School
11:00am – Alcoa 6th Grade
3:00pm – JT O’Conner Singing Seniors
Thursday, December 5th
9:30am –Powell Middle School
1:30pm – Herriman High School
Friday, December 6th
10:00am – Gibbs Middle School
10:30am – Whittle Springs Middle School
11:00am – Heritage 7th Grade
Monday, December 9th
10:00am – Philadelphia Elementary School
Tuesday, December 10th
8:30am – Carpenters Elementary School
9:30am – Fairview Elementary School
10:00am – Rockwood High School
Wednesday, December 11th
9:00am – Middlesettlements Elementary School
10:00am – Alcoa Elementary School
10:30am – King’s Academy Middle School
11:00am – Montvale Elementary School
11:30am – Luttrell Elementary School
Thursday, December 12th
10:00am –Bearden Elementary School
10:30am – Highland Park Elementary School
11:00am – Bearden Middle School
2:30pm – Steekee Elementary School
Friday, December 13th
9:00am – Heritage 8th Grade
9:30am – Eagleton Middle School
10:00am – John Sevier Elementary School
10:30am – Heritage High School
11:00am – Eaton Elementary School
11:30am – Karns High School
12:00pm – Northwest Middle School
1:30pm – William Blount High School
3:30pm – Foothills Elementary School
