Chris Blue debuts new single 'Inside Ya!'

Chris Blue released his new single "Inside Ya!" this week.

Chris Blue's album will be released Sept. 20. / (Chris Blue Live, LLC)

The Knoxville native won season 12 of the hit singing competition show "The Voice," in 2017 and has been chasing his dreams ever since.

"The hard work never ended. We were still doing 16-17 hour days after the show ended," Blue said.

The singer said he wants his music to bring light and love to the music industry that he feels is currently dark and heavy.

"I want to change the world," Blue said.

Blue is currently spreading his love for music as he serves as a worship leader at New Life Gathering in Knoxville.

On September 20, Blue will host Music Fest at The Shed in Maryville. The singer will perform all his new music and proceeds will benefit the United Way of Blount Co.

Blue recently announced the start of his YouTube channel where he will share more of his life and career.

Chris Blue announced exclusively to WVLT Thursday, that his album will be released on September 20.

