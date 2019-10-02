Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow to perform at Kroger Field

Country music superstar and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will headline the first-ever concert at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola will also be performing at the April 25 concert.

Live Nation and University of Kentucky Athletics made the announcement at the football stadium Wednesday morning.

Stapleton, who grew up in Johnson County, joined concert organizers for the announcement.

The artist has received numerous awards, including five GRAMMYs. "Traveller" and "From A Room: Volume 1" both won Best Country Album.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. All proceeds will go to Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. The fund will support local and national organizations impacting Kentucky, and the initial grant distributions will go toward music and arts education.

