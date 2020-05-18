Knoxville among Chris Stapleton concerts postponed to 2021

Knoxville Tickets confirmed Monday, all upcoming tour dates for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event originally scheduled on Oct. 1, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 23, 2021.

According to Knoxville Tickets, all tickets will be honored for the new date.

If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, Knoxville Tickets suggests requesting a refund from May 18- June 16, 2020. To request a refund contact the Knoxville Tickets telephone center at 865-656-4444.

