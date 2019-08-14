'Chrisley Knows Best' couple plead not guilty to charges

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and other federal charges.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars entered the pleas at an initial court appearance Wednesday. The 12-count indictment also accuses the pair of conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.

A judge agreed to release them on $100,000 unsecured bond each. That means they only have to pay if they fail to show up for court dates.

Lawyers for the couple have said the Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.

Their show on USA has followed the couple's tightknit family for seven seasons. The family moved to Nashville a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta's northern suburbs.

