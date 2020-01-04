Christian Academy of Knoxville Interim Head of School passes away

The Christian Academy of Knoxville announced the Interim Head of School at the Christian Academy of Knoxville, Dan Perryman, has passed away.

Perryman's family will hold a Celebration of Life and reception in his memory Sunday at First Baptist Concord.

The service will begin at 3 p.m. in the main sanctuary with a Reception of Friends after, in the gathering space at 4 p.m.

The Perryman family said everyone who knew and loved Mr. Perryman is "invited and encouraged to attend this Celebration of Live."

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to CAK "in order to further the spiritual growth and discipleship of the students."

Donations can be made online.

The family also said any cards or letters written to express love for the family can be sent to the CAK Business Office at Christian Academy of Knoxville, Attn: Perryman Family, 529 Academy Way, Knoxville, TN 37923.

