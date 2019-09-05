Christian college in Tennessee to cut tuition by $11K

A Christian college in Tennessee says it's cutting tuition by $11,000 in 2020-21 for incoming and returning students in on-campus undergraduate degree programs.

Bryan College College President Stephen Livesay said in a Wednesday statement that the change could more than double enrollment at the school of more than 1,600 students.

The Dayton, Tennessee-based institution named after William Jennings Bryan says tuition, room and board will drop from $35,700 to $24,700.

The school has drawn controversy because trustees, officers, faculty and staff must subscribe to a statement of belief that says, in part, that Adam and Eve are historical people created by God. Two professors were fired in 2014 after a dispute over that specific clause.

The college says no sectarian tests or statements of belief are to be imposed on students.

