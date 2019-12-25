Christmas stockings filled with bundles of joy at Kentucky hospital

A Kentucky hospital celebrated the holiday season with some special Christmas stockings filled with bundles of joy.

The babies born on Christmas Eve and today at Baptist Health Louisville, were placed in their own stockings for everyone to see in the nursery.

The babies will also have special hats hand-knitted by volunteers.

"So, it's just a nice little tradition that the hospital has done to bring a little Christmas cheer," Ginny Donis, a Baptist Health Louisville nurse, said. "You have to be in the hospital on Christmas Eve and Christmas, it's for a joyful reason, having a baby. So, let's add a little bit more joy onto that."

According to WAVE, this is the 28th year for the tradition.