Christmas cards banned over environmental concerns at English primary school

Primary school children in the United Kingdom have been banned from sending Christmas cards due to environmental concerns.

According to a report from Sky News, parents are now calling the school's headmaster a "grinch."

A letter addressed to parents from Jonathan Mason, head of Belton Lane Primary School in Grantham, Lincolnshire, read, "I have been approached by a number of children recently who are concerned about the impact of sending Christmas cards on the environment.

"Throughout the world we send enough Christmas cards that if we placed them alongside each other, they'd cover the world's circumference 500 times.

"The manufacture of Christmas cards is contributing to our ever-growing carbon emissions.

"So in order to be environmentally friendly in school we will not be having a post box for Christmas cards from this year onwards.

"Instead, can we encourage you to save money and the environment by not sending cards to all of the children in a class individually but instead, if you want to send a card please send one card to the whole class.

"Teachers can then display the cards in the classroom for everyone to see."

In an interview with Sky News, several parents expressed disagreement with the decision.

"I hope parents boycott these Grinch-like plans and keep this tradition alive by sending lots of cards to their little pals.

"They are mostly recyclable anyway. I agree that environmental issues are important but I don't see recyclable Christmas cards as a massive contributor to these problems."

