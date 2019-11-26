Christmas in the City celebration kicks off Friday

The annual Regal Celebration of Lights will be on display Friday, Nov. 29, as Mayor Madeline Rogero and other City officials gather to light the 42-foot tree and welcome Santa Claus with fireworks and lasers.

The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with performances from the K-Town Band in the Krutch Park Extension on Gay Street.

Mayor Rogero will be joined by special guests to light the tree at 6 p.m. Food vendors, activities, children's train rides, face painting, marshmallow roasting and free hot cocoa and doughnuts will be available until 9 p.m.

Temporary no-parking zones will go into effect on Union Avenue and Market Street starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and continue through Friday at 10 p.m.

Parking on Gay Street will be prohibited starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The following streets will be closed Friday:

-Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets, 2 - 10 p.m.

-Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues, 2 - 10 p.m.

-Market Street between Church and Clinch avenues, 5:20 - 9:15 p.m.

-Gay Street between Summit Hill and Church avenues, 5:15 - 9:15 p.m.

-Clinch Avenue between Walnut and State streets, 5:20 - 9:15 p.m.

The Holidays on Ice skating rink officially opens Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Market Square. Admission is $11 for adults, $8 for children 12 years and younger.

For more details on all Christmas in the City events click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.