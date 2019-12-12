Christmas photo trend has parents hoping their kids will cry in Santa's lap

Christmas photos typically entail dressing your kids up in their holiday best and posing for a happy photo with Santa. As many parents know, that typically doesn't go according to plan.

CBS News' Mark Strassmann met a photographer in Atlanta who embraces the not so picture-perfect moments.

Jeff Rothman said, in his studio, a white Christmas often turns blue. Rothman said many parents now come into his studio hoping their kids will cry.

"They leave disappointed if their kids don't [cry]," Rothman said.

Turns out, crying kids make hilarious holiday photos. While the kids may not be smiling, everyone who takes a look at the pictures will.

"When they get older and their kids get older, they can go and sit around, you know at Christmas, and share those photos and then laugh about it," Roffman said.

Roffman said he was surprised so many parents wanted their kids to cry in Santa's lap. He had 7,000 photoshoots available over a six week period, but Roffman said they sold out in 10 minutes.

So, how does Santa feel about all the tears? The Santa at the Atlanta business said it tugs at his heartstrings when the kids cry, but within seconds they are fine.

