'Christmas sabotage': Wartburg police hunting for the Grinch

He's a mean one, and he's wanted by an East Tennessee police department.

The Wartburg Police Department said they're on the lookout for the Grinch. He's wanted for larceny, burglarly and Christmas sabotage.

Police officers have spotted him in multiple areas, but said they haven't been able to catch him yet.

"We have been in contact with Whoville Police Department about the Grinch's outstanding warrants. We have issued a BOLO "be on the lookout" at this time for the Grinch," the police department said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.