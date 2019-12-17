Christmas light thieves unscrew, steal 100 light bulbs from Kentucky Home

Christmas lights usually spread the holiday spirit, but one Grinch wanted to make a Kentucky family's home a little less jolly.

David Ritcheson said he walked out of his house and realized his Christmas lights weren't shining like usual.

"Oh, we have no lights," Ritcheson said. "Not that we don't have any strings of lights, but we just don't have any lightbulbs."

Ritcheson said his lights were still intact, but the thief took every single light bulb from his property.

"Someone had come and individually unscrewed, I think I counted we have about 100 lightbulbs out there," he said.

Ritcheson said he and his wife were frustrated and upset after the incident happened.

“I was frustrated at first, but then I started thinking, like, ‘Oh man, someone must have really good knees to like, bend down and do that 100 times,’” he added.

In a post on Facebook Ritcheson said,

"Dear Lightbulb Thief,

Thanks for individually unscrewing all 100 lightbulbs in my front yard. But next time you decide to steal my Christmas lights, please just take the whole strand and save me the work of pulling the stakes out of the ground and throwing it away. By the way, you must have exceptional knees, my knees hurt for a solid week after putting all of these lights up.

-Your Christmas Lightless Neighbor

P.S. You missed a couple if you want to take them out of my garbage can."

When he originally put up the lights, Ritcheson said his knees hurt for at least a week. Just as the pain disappeared, so did his lights.

"As Christians, it's kind of easy to forgive things like this, in light of what God forgave us, which is what Christmas is all about reminding us of," Ritcheson said.

The couple said it's too close to Christmas to redecorate, but next year they will try to make their lights less accessible.

