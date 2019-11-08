Christmas time is here! Opryland Hotel light display now open for the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the holiday season in Nashville and nothing makes that statement more true than the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center lighting its massive holiday light display.

Opryland lights / Source: (WTVF)

The convention center held its 36th annual lighting ceremony Thursday night - A Country Christmas Celebration. Country star Trace Adkins performed the classic song, "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas." Guests were also treated to other performances including a sneak peek performance of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.

With the flip of a switch, they turned on more than 3 million lights put on display throughout the convention center.

Christmas at Gaylor Opryland:

When: November 8, 2019 - January 1, 2020 - The Light display is open to the public 24/7

Where: Opryland Dr. Nashville, TN 37214

Cost: Entrance to enjoy the light display is FREE. However, several activities like ICE! and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical do have an entrance fee.

There are several events for kids and families throughout the holiday season, visit the Country Christmas website to see the full list.