Church holds vigil for Tennessee tornado victims

It was an emotional night at a church in Cookeville after multiple people died and multiple were injured when tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Source: WVLT

WVLT News reporter Abby Kousouris was invited to Collegeside Church of Christ for a vigil where Pastor Chip Pugh held a service to pray for victims.

Churchgoers like Deborah Allen said they survived the storm and are trying to help others.

"We're just starting this journey, and we don't know what all is out there, and everyone is trying to help."

She said the church and the community can help them heal.

Pugh said the church has been getting calls from all across the country, including from California.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.