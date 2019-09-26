Church provides lunch to Sevier County

Hamburgers, hot dogs and all the trimmings were on the menu Thursday for folks in Sevier County, all thanks to a local church.

Gatlinburg First Baptist Church took the grill, burgers and dogs to Sevier County Food Ministry Thursday where they served 400 meals to both volunteers and those who use the ministry.

The church saID they want to say thank you to the volunteers who serve the community every day and show love to those in need.

"They can fellowship, and it's just something we can do for them. They feel like they're important. It can help them feel important because we're all God's children," said Linda Flack, Gatlinburg First Baptist Church.

The church does this outreach once a year. A lot of the food was donated by local businesses in Gatlinburg.

