Church services disrupted due to coronavirus concerns

Several churches are making big changes to their normal Sunday services.

Some have been canceled others opting to stream normal services online due to Coronavirus concerns.

Servier Heights Church normally hosts five different worship hours each Sunday. This week they will only stream two services online at 9:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The Diocese of Knoxville posted on their Facebook page that area Catholics are not required to attend mass over the next few weeks due to Coronavirus concerns.

"All Catholics within the Diocese of Knoxville are dispensed from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass for the next three weekends (March 14-15, March 21-22 and March 28-29)," Bishop Richard Stika said.

They plan to stream mass online for people to watch at home.

Cokesbury United Methodist Church normally hosts several services on two campuses each Sunday morning. Starting Sunday they will consolidate into one online service at 10 a.m.

"We will love our neighbors, by protecting our neighbors," Senior Pastor Stephen Defur said.

