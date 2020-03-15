Churches find new ways to worship during coronavirus concerns

Churches all over East Tennessee are practicing alternate ways of worship services amid coronavirus concerns.

Some churches continue to meet in person, while taking extra cleaning precautions, while others are switching to online services only.

West End Church of Christ still had normal Sunday service in the church, but also provided online services for members of the congregation who did not feel comfortable meeting in person.

The church minister said they are taking extra measures for those that sill choose to attend regular service.

"The whole building has been sanitized by a disinfectant group, a professional group. "We are trying to limit the exposure to one another, said Pulpit Minister Jeremy Weekley. "We take communion every week, but we are actually using an all inclusive communion kit that we hand out to each individual so that we are not passing trays like our normal practice."

Across town in Blount County, Alcoa First United Methodist Church had suspended all in person services for the next two weeks.

The church reverend Todd Chancey and a few administrative members joined at the church to live stream Sunday service for the rest of the congregation.

"I know where everybody usually sits on Sunday morning, or the majority of my congregation, so as I scanned the congregation pews, as I was preaching, I envisioned who would be sitting there and what they would look like and their smiles and responses and body motions and I think that's what helped me understand that even though they weren't here physically, they were here spiritually," said Chancey.

Both churches reiterated President Donald Trump's plan for a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, sending a message of hope and courage to churchgoers.

Both churches will continue their individual alternative worship plans for the next two weeks.

