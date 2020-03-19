Churches close their doors, open virtual worship

Churches across the world are now learning how to worship from home and reach their members digitally.

"I've never experienced anything like this. I've been going on 41 years. We've never closed except for blizzards and snow storms," said Pastor Rich Elseroad at Grace Lutheran Church. They've closed their doors to worship for the next two weeks, but they're continuing services online.

"There is a lot of anxiety out there," he said. "God cares for us. He said 'lean on me because I care for you,' So, we have a message to share. Churches have a responsibility to bring calmness and trust in God."

The Catholic Disocese of Knoxville held their final public mass Thursday afternoon. "I do this with great regret but with prudence and care for all," Bishop Richard Stika said. "I have also mandated that all parish and diocesan meetings be postponed until after this crisis has passed," he added.

Mass is now available on livestream, but the churches are remaining open for daily prayer, and they're encouraging people to spread out.

For those who can't access a livestream for worship, faith leaders are making sure no one is left behind.

"We're looking at plans as far as how do we do communion with people?" said Pastor Elseroad. "Individually coming to the church or us going to them. Just keeping less contact, but at the same time meeting their spiritual needs and talking to people. We're going to use the phone a lot."

He said they're hoping to reach even more people than before with their message.

"My go-to verse is Romans 8:28 'For we know all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.' That's a beautiful verse in the sense that everything in our lives, God is going to cause and he's going to weave it in for our good."

