Churches 'risking people's lives' by gathering during outbreak, Gov. Lee says

Governor Bill Lee said in a press conference on Friday that churches that continued to gather were risking people's lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many organizations, such as churches, are faced with the difficult task of continuing their work while also following health guidelines to practice social distancing in efforts to combat COVID-19. As of March 20, Tennessee had 228 confirmed cases.

When asked about churches during the conference, Lee said, ""Quite frankly, they're risking people's lives. There are ways to worship and there are ways to serve without congregating people. And I'm urging and challenging churches to do just that."

Some churches, like Grace Lutheran Church in Knoxville, have temporarily closed their doors and begun hosting services through online means on social media.

Grace Lutheran's pastor, Rich Elseroad, said that they are looking at many different options to bring their services to people who cannot access the internet or social media.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.