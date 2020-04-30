Churchill Downs, home of Kentucky Derby, to reopen stables, race without spectators

Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, will re-open its stables in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the opening of its stables have been delayed several times.

According to Kentucky state officials, the stables will be reopening under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Racing will be spectator-free until government officials approve their return.

