Cigna to track whether patients take medication with AI

Cigna, a U.S. health insurer, announced it will start using artificial intelligence to track patients' drug intake and to see if they are complying with their prescribed treatments for chronic diseases including diabetes and heart conditions, CBS News reported.

The new tool, called Health Connect 360, uses information from the pharmacy, medical, lab and biometric data collected from digital health devices. CBS News reported people with diabetes who op in to the service glucose meters and blood pressure cuffs to connect to Cigna.

"Imagine the power of a pharmacist who has a 360 view of a patient, where they see that in the last month they were adherent in taking their medication, but their blood glucose levels are still elevated, or low," said Snezana Mahon, vice president and clinical product manager at Express Scripts. "That gives them the ability, within minutes, to check in with the patient and better manage them."

The American Heart Associated reported that one in eight Americans skip doses or delay refilling prescriptions due to the high costs. Health Connect 360 claims it will help patients who can't afford medications find cheaper alternatives.

The tool will be made fully available in January 2020, CBS News reported.

