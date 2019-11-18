Cincinnati Zoo giraffe dies

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that one of their male giraffes passed away Sunday morning.

The Zoo Volunteer Observer Team, ZVO, has been monitoring the giraffe barn for weeks and saw Kimba fall to the ground a little after 1 a.m.

“The giraffe team is devastated. He had been dealing with pain related to chronic lameness since last summer, and we were looking forward to him feeling better after he had a successful procedure last week to fix his hooves,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals Christina Gorsuch. “Unfortunately, there were complications following the procedure. We’ll know more after the vets complete a necropsy.”

Kimba, 12, was the father of 6 calves with a seventh on the way.

The Zoo says he came to Cincinnati in 2008 from the Rogers Williams Park Zoo in Providence, RI. on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

One of Kimba’s calves, Cora, 3, lives there now.

