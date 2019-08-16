Cincinnati zoo adopts puppy companion for cheetah cub

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens announced they’ve adopted a new puppy to be a companion for their lone cheetah cub.

The zoo posted about the yet-to-be named male dog on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying the plan is for him to keep Kris company and help her socialize .

They say he will be a body for Kris to snuggle with and will be able to teach her social lessons through play.

Kris will meet her new puppy companion after a short quarantine period, they say.

The zoo previously announced Kris the cheetah was the lone survivor of a litter of three.

Kris and the other cubs were born on July 7 at the zoo’s cheetah breeding facility in Clermont County to first time mom Neena.

Cheetah moms do not receive enough stimulation from a single cub to produce an adequate milk supply, so the zoo’s expert neonate team stepped in - AND - Blakely, the retired Australian Shepherd, came to help.

Before retiring in 2017, when he was six years old, Blakely cared for several cheetahs, an ocelot, a takin, bat-eared foxes, an aardvark, a warthog, sibling wallabies, and a litter of Malayan tiger cubs.

Kris will move from the Animal Health Center, where she is currently receiving round-the-clock care from neonate staff, CAP trainers, and Blakely, to the CAP facility in a month or two, zoo officials said.

