Water main leak may cause issues for some Alcoa customers

The CIty of Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department is working to repair a water main leak at Hunt Road and Ramsey Street.

Customers west of Alcoa Highway may experience a decrease in water pressure that may result in lower than normal water flow in their homes or businesses.

City officials said customers may experience some discolor in their water and should run their faucets to check before washing clothes.

If customers experience any issues they are asked to call 865-380-4921.

Crews will begin flushing after the leak is repaired.

