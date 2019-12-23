City of Knoxville announces holiday trash pickup schedule

The City of Knoxville announced holiday trash and recycling schedules for the end of the year.

There will be no household garbage or recycling collection on Christmas day. Garbage collection will begin on Thursday, Dec. 26 and pickups will be one day behind regular schedule. Waste Connections will do pick-ups on New Year's Day, but the offices will be closed.

Officials said properly bagged excess holiday household trash and broken-down cardboard set next to full garbage carts will be picked up.

City recycling centers will be open through the holidays, but the Goodwill attendant will only be available for household goods donations for a half-day on Christmas Eve. The recycling centers will be unstaffed but open for recycling drop-off on Christmas and New Year's Day.

City of Knoxville residents can place bare Christmas trees at the curb for Public Service workers to collect. Trees can also be taken to Knox County Convenience Centers for recycling. Knox County Convenience Centers do not accept waste from businesses, commercial institutions or nonprofit organizations.

More information about Christmas tree and Christmas lights recycling is available online.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.