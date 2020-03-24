City of Knoxville limits trash and recycling pickup

The CIty of Knoxville's residential trash contractor, Waste Connections, announced it will limit trash and recycling pickup service to "content of carts" only.

Officials said excess material outside of carts and bulky waste items like trash and furniture will not be collected.

Waste Connections has adopted the new collection protocol nationally as a means of protecting its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The change also helps Waste Connections prioritize regular pickup of garbage and recyclables should staffing be reduced by illness. The company says it is following guidance from the CDC, the World Health Organization and state and local health officials in the communities it serves.

The City of Knoxville Public Service Department crews said it may cut back on residential brush pickup in order to address other higher-priority services. City crews will assist with collecting bulky wast as needed but are not equipped to collect overflow garbage and recyclables.

Brush will still be collected but Public Service Director Chad Weth is asking for patience from residents if bulky waste and brush collection is behind the typical schedule.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.